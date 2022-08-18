TINLEY PARK, Ill. — PAWS animal shelter in southwest suburban Tinley Park thanked donors for stepping up to help replace a catalytic converter stolen from one of its vans.

While leaving to take animals to a veterinary, a PAWS driver discovered the theft Monday morning when the truck made a loud noise.

Upon inspection, the driver realized the catalytic converter had been cut out and removed.

“It’s sad that even a charity is the target of a crime in today’s world,” the animal rescue organization said on social media.

Thieves often use the metal inside the devices for re-sale due to the part’s value.

PAWS faced a repair bill of nearly $6,000, which donors successfully raised.