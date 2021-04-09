Casey Urlacher, pardoned by Trump, wins another term in Mettawa

FILE – In this March 4, 2020 file photo, Casey Urlacher walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, in Chicago. Urlacher, mayor of the tiny Chicago suburb of Mettawa and brother of Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urbacher, received a pardon by President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2020, for pending federal charges that he recruited for a multi-million dollar illegal offshore gambling ring. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

METTAWA, Ill. — Voters in a small Illinois town reelected a mayor who ran a write-in campaign after President Donald Trump pardoned him in a gambling investigation.

Casey Urlacher, the brother of former Chicago Bears star Brian Urlacher, defeated Jess Ray in Mettawa, 151-105, according to the Lake County clerk’s office.

“These residents really rallied for me. It was a team effort,” Urlacher told the Lake County News-Sun. “There were a lot of people working behind the scenes. I’m honored to be elected for another four years.”

Casey Urlacher was charged by federal authorities in a gambling investigation, accused of recruiting bettors in exchange for a cut of their losses. He had pleaded not guilty and was pardoned by Trump before the president left office.