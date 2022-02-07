Carvana’s wish to build 14-story glass tower won’t fly for Skokie birdlovers

SKOKIE, Ill. — Carvana’s intent to build its tallest all-glass vehicle tower at the foot of a nature preserve in Skokie is drawing the ire of hundreds of residents.

Many told WGN News they are opposed to the idea for a wide range of reasons.

Kim Polka is leading the charge.

“I would say 95% of people I’m talking to and I’ve talked to hundreds have had no idea this was happening,” Polka said.

The Skokie resident said she started a petition to inform the community about the planned structure.

“There’s 1,000 reasons to oppose this tower,” Polka said. “It doesn’t belong there.”

The used car dealership wants to construct a 14-story building in a vacant lot adjacent to the Edens.

The used car dealership wants to construct a 14-story building in a vacant lot adjacent to the Edens.

“There are no billboards on the Edens that is by design,” Polka said.

The vacant lot also resides near a residential building. But it’s the empty lot’s placement in the middle of a migration route for birds that is causing concern.

“This tower will be built in the middle of a green space that millions of birds use each year in the spring,” said Annette Prince, director of Chicago Bird Collision Monitors.

Prince said the mitigations offered thus far by the company wouldn’t suffice. Prince said alleviations include lights being switched off inside and outside between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. on three sides of the building — with those hours extended during the months of migration.

“It needs to be all the lights turned off in there,” Prince said. “They’re insisting on keeping lights on one side.”

Developers would also add patterned window markers to a portion of the building’s exterior to reduce the chance of bird strikes.

Residents protest the construction of an all-glass tower in Skokie.

“On the Jan. 6 plan meeting where they were revealing their big bird mitigation plan, it was pitiful,” Polka said. “I went to bed defeated. I woke up the next morning energized and I started a petition.”

The petition has since garnered thousands of signatures from across Cook County — with things expected to advance Monday night following a vote from the village trustees.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

“It’s up to them what happens [Monday],” Prince said. “Because I’m telling you if they pass this tonight, I’ll be back.”

Caravana sent WGN News a statement, saying in part that the company “worked inclusively to address the concerns raised at our multiple Planning Commission hearings and the Appearance Commission hearing where we received a unanimous approval for our project. We look forward to bringing the first and only building in Skokie with this level of bird strike mitigation.”