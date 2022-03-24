CHICAGO — Cars started lining up early Thursday — despite officials saying not to — to get free fuel courtesy of Chicago millionaire Willie Wilson for his second round of a gas giveaway.

On Thursday, March 24 beginning at 7 a.m., Chicagoans and suburban residents will have the chance to get free fuel at nearly 50 gas stations throughout the area. The same rule applies — $50 per person until the money runs out.

However, unlike last time, vehicles will not be allowed to line up overnight. Drivers will be allowed to get their place in line starting at 6:30 a.m. — but that rule didn’t stop some Chicagoans from doing so.

Cars started getting in line around 5:30 a.m. in Gage Park near 52nd Street and Western Avenue. A line was also seen at Irving Park Road and Western Avenue.

Each gas station will allow 400 cars between 7 a.m. to around 10:30 a.m. to get their free gas. Each driver that shows up will get a sticker that indicates a position in line. The sticker is required to get free fuel.

There will be only one entrance and one exit at each gas station, so there is no need to worry about people cutting the lines.

Following the traffic debacle, Wilson is teaming up with CPD, the Office of Emergency Management and suburban officials to make sure things go smoother.

  • CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 17: Motorists line up to receive free gas at a station in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on March 17, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Businessman and philanthropist Willie Wilson gave away $200,000 worth of gas which was distributed to residents at 10 gas stations in the city. Motorists were allowed to fill up their tanks with up to $50 in gas at each station. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
“The need among the community is so great,” Wilson said in a release. “Soaring gas prices have caused a hardship for too many of our citizens.”

Alsip, Bellwood and Dixmoor will no longer be participating in the gas giveaway, according to officials. The Dixmoor Mayor’s Office said they were okay with the giveaway, but it was canceled at a corporate level.

Here’s where to get free fuel on March 24:

  1. Super Save
    48 E Garfield Blvd, Chicago, IL
  2. Citgo
    9155 S Stony Island, Chicago, IL
  3. Marathon
    1839 E 95th Street, Chicago, IL
  4. Citgo
    1345 N Pulaski, Chicago, IL
  5. Mobil
    2800 S Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL
  6. Super Save
    9811 S Halsted, Chicago, IL
  7. BP
    4359 N Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL
  8. Marathon
    340 S. Sacramento Blvd, Chicago, IL
  9. Falcon
    43 North Homan, Chicago, IL
  10. Mobil
    1950 Green Bay Rd, Evanston, IL
  11. Super Save
    101 W Madison, Maywood, IL
  12. Super Save
    11100 S State Street, Chicago, IL
  13. Falcon
    18280 S Pulaski, Country Club Hills, IL
  14. Citgo
    6700 S Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL
  15. BP
    7600 South Chicago, Chicago, IL
  16. Falcon
    8702 S Roberts Rd, Hickory Hills, IL
  17. Citgo
    13801 S Halsted, Riverdale, IL
  18. Exxon Mobil
    1421 E Sibley Blvd, Dolton, IL
  19. BP
    15857 S Halsted, Harvey, IL
  20. BP
    11201 W Cermak Rd, Westchester, IL
  21. BP
    3101 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
  22. Phillips
    9340 Irving Park Rd, Schiller Park, IL
  23. BP
    5201 W Cermak Rd, Cicero, IL
  24. BP
    3955 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL
  25. BP
    4244 S Wentworth Ave, Chicago, IL
  26. Amoco
    1700 N Mannheim Stone Park, IL
  27. Mobile
    1101 N LaGrange Park, IL
  28. Shell
    2477 S Archer Chicago, IL
  29. BP
    3047 S Halsted Chicago, IL
  30. Citgo
    501 W 31st Chicago, IL
  31. Mobile
    9401 W Higgins Rosemont, IL
  32. Citgo
    15221 S Halsted Phoenix, IL
  33. BP
    5548 W 159th Oak Forest IL
  34. Citgo
    11901 S Marshfield Calumet Park, IL
  35. Amoco
    4401 W Roosevelt Rd Chicago IL
  36. BP
    342 E 35th St. Chicago IL
  37. Shell
    6434 W Archer Chicago IL
  38. Shell
    2474 Thatcher River Grove IL
  39. BP
    4401 W 55th Chicago IL
  40. BP
    17th and Bataan Broadview IL
  41. Shell
    385 Sauk Trail Park Forest
  42. Shell
    4555 N Nagle Harwood Heights IL
  43. Clark
    1201 w 87th Chicago IL
  44. BP
    1601 Oak Park Berwyn, IL
  45. Shell
    2401 Lincoln HWY
    Olympia Fields, IL
  46. BP
    1309 N. 25th Street
    Melrose Park, IL
  47. BP
    11040 S Pulaski Road
    Oak Lawn, IL