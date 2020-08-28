Carol Stream man charged with kidnapping near park

DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. – A Carol Stream man has been with kidnapping after allegedly grabbing a 13-year-old girl earlier in the month.

Humberto Caldera, 31, of the 400 block of Silverleaf Boulevard, was arrested Wednesday after officers responded to an area near Armstrong Park on Aug. 7.

Through their investigations, officers learned that the victim, a thirteen-year-old girl, and three other juveniles were walking home when they were approached by an unknown man.

It is alleged that the unknown male, later identified as Caldera, ran up behind the girl, forcefully grabbed her around the waist and tried to abduct her.

Police said Caldera released the girl from his grasp when two of the other juveniles, both males, began hitting Caldera.

Caldera was charged with kidnapping, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint. His bond was set at $500,000.