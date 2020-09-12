Carol Stream man arrested on child pornography charges

CAROL STREAM, Ill. — A Carol Stream man was arrested Friday on several charges related to child pornography.

Lorenzo Malaga-Antemante, 33, of the 600 block of Burns Street is charged with two Class X charges of distribution of child pornography, one Class 2 felony count of child pornography on video and two Class 3 felony charges of possession of child pornographic images.

DuPage County Judge John Kinsella set bail at $250,000.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensic Investigation unit along with Carol Stream police executed a search warrant at Malaga-Antemante’s apartment following an internet forensic investigation.

Malaga-Antemante is due in court for an arraignment on Oct. 5, 2020.