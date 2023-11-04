CHICAGO — From healthcare to law and finance, dozens of young people were exposed to different career opportunities Saturday at an event in the West Loop.

“The losing party has a right in Illinois to file appeals, and that’s what we do, we hear appeals,” said Justice Nathaniel Howse of Illinois Appellate Court’s 1st District. “What we’re trying to determine is whether or not a mistake was made that caused the wrong side to win the case.”

The lake shore chapter of Jack and Jill of America incorporated hosted the annual “Be Exposed” Career Exploration Fair at the BMO Tower.

“Jack and Jill is an 85-year-old organization founded by mothers,” said Vanessa Smith, President of the Lake Shore Chapter of Jack and Jill of America. “We use this organization [to] make connections and nurture the next generation of African American leaders.”

60 young people from fifth to 12th grade got to soak up the wisdom of 16 difference professionals representing a variety of fields, which also included finance, marketing and medicine.

“I get passionate about this,” said Dr. Charles Barron, Chief Medical Officer for Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness. “I want you guys, whatever you do, to make sure you’re passionate about it.”

Smith said the fair will be followed by career shadow days to give the young people the chance to dig deeper into the fields they are interested in. She said she wants them to leave knowing there are opportunities available, they belong and there are plenty of people who can’t wait to help them get to where they want to be.

“We want them to leave here knowing they can do anything,” Smith said. “We want them to leave here one nugget that says ‘I can do something tangibly to help me on my path.'”