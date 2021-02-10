Funeral held for woman, 4 daughters killed in Des Plaines fire

DES PLAINES, Ill. — Cardinal Blase Cupich presided over the funeral for a woman and four young girls who were killed in a Des Plaines fire.

The Mass began begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Esequiel Sanchez at St. Joseph Chapel at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe also presiding over the services.

Citahaly Zamiodo, 25, and her four daughters — Renata Espinosa, 6, Genesis Espinosa, 5, Allison Espinosa, 3, and 1-year-old Grace Espinosa — were all killed in a fire at their home on the 700 block of West Oakton Street last Wednesday.

The Des Plaines Fire Department on Thursday said they’re investigating whether the fire started from a space heater on the second floor of the duplex building.

Fire investigators believe findings show that the fire originated at the top of the stairs into the second-floor unit, the only entry and exit to the unit. Based on the location of the fire, it likely prevented the family from being able to escape.

About $85,000 was raised through a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.