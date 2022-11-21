CHICAGO — Police responded to a multiple-car crash on I-55 which caused a car to go airborne, flip multiple times and hit another car Monday morning.

Police said the crash took place near Interstate 55 and Central Avenue just before 9:00 a.m. when one car was driving at a high speed before it hit another car.

After hitting the second car, the first car went into the left side of a ditch, going airborne and flipped multiple times. The first car then hit a third vehicle head on.

All lanes are currently shut down and traffic is being diverted northbound at Harlem Avenue on Interstate 55.

The drivers of the first and third car were transported to the hospital with injuries.

There was no further information provided at this time and police are investigating the incident.