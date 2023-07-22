CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department reported of an incident where a vehicle was struck by a passing Amtrak train on the Northwest Side early Saturday morning.

Chicago Fire tweeted that the accident involved a sedan and a small SUV near Devon and Lehigh Avenue. There were no injuries or transports reported. Medical services were refused.

One of the vehicles was struck by a passing train. There were no passengers in the vehicle when the train struck.

