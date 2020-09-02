Car stolen with 4-year-old boy inside: police

CHICAGO — A car was stolen with a 4-year-old boy sitting in the backseat, according to officials.

Police said a woman exited her Gold Kia Sportage around 8:40 p.m. on the 6900 block of South Shore Drive Tuesday. She left the car unattended with the keys inside as she entered a restaurant. A man then exited the same restaurant and took the car. A 4-year-old boy was inside the vehicle when it was taken.

The vehicle was then involved in a car crash in the 7100 block of South Exchange Avenue.

The boy was reunited with his mother and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody.

No further information was provided.