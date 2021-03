LANGSING, Ill. — Lansing police and fire departments responded to car crashing through a bridal shop window Friday night.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Friday night following a two vehicle accident, where one drove right into Bridal Solutions bridal store near the intersection of Ridge Road and West Street.

A tow company was called to remove the car from the display window.

The bridal shop has been in business for more than 20 years.