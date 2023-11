CHICAGO — A car veered off of DuSable Lake Shore Drive into Lake Michigan early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred near the 800 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive just after 3 a.m. and found a blue sedan in the water. There were no occupants in the vehicle.

Police say a witness told them they saw three men take off from the scene. There were no injuries reported.

Police are still investigating the incident.