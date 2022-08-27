PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. — Early Saturday morning, a driver’s car caught on fire and drove off-road into the Des Plaines River.

According to the City of Prospect Heights press release, the person in the car was travelling eastbound on River Road towards Milwaukee Avenue around 5:49 a.m. when it hit a gaurdrail and a concrete retaining wall and caught on fire as a result of the crash.

The fire caused the car to fly through the retaining wall into the Desplaines River. There was one person in the car who was thrown out before it landed in the river.

According to police, the driver was pronounced dead from the crash.

There was no additional information provided, and the crash is still under investigation.