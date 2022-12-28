CHICAGO — Cancellations, delays and frustrations continue for travelers of Southwest Airlines.

Already Wednesday morning, 2,500 flights have been pulled from the airlines arrival and departure boards nationwide.

According to the FlightAware tracking service, more than 91% of all canceled flights in the U.S. early Wednesday were from Southwest, which has been unable to recover from ferocious winter storms that raked large swaths of the country over the weekend.

The operational systems of Southwest have been uniquely effected, so much so that the federal government is now investigating what happened at the Dallas carrier, which has frustrated its own flight and ground crews as well.

This week, with cancellations from other major airlines ranging from none to 2%, Southwest has canceled nearly 10,000 flights as of Wednesday and warned of thousands more Thursday and Friday, according to FlightAware.

Chicago’s Midway Airport remains full of stranded passengers and unclaimed luggage.

The airport issued a thread of tweets Tuesday night about the issues and said additional personnel from Chicago O’Hare International Airport will come to Midway to help with customer service.

“There is a huge amount of work to return this national aviation system to normal operations, and we continue to urge Southwest Airlines to proactively communicate their progress with their passengers and the traveling public,” a tweet from the airport read.

In a tweeted statement Tuesday afternoon, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he is closely following the “ongoing challenges” with Southwest flights.

He said he has spoken with U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 27: A massive amount of unclaimed luggage is gathered at the Southwest Airlines Baggage Claim at Midway Airport on December 27, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. A snowstorm and severe cold front that hit Chicago before the holiday weekend stranded many travelers and their luggage. Southwest Airlines has canceled approximately 5,400 flights in less than 48 hours due to a variety of issues including this year’s historic winter storm and scheduling complications involving crew members. On Monday, Southwest had 10 times more flights canceled than Delta Airlines, which had the second most cancellations nationwide this holiday season. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

Buttigieg said Tuesday he had spoke with union leaders and the CEO of Southwest Airlines and conveyed “the Department’s expectation that Southwest meet its obligations to passengers and workers and take steps to prevent a situation like this from happening again.”

Also Tuesday, Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan issued a video and written update.

“I want everyone who is dealing with the problems we’ve been facing, whether you haven’t been able to get to where you need to go or you’re one of our heroic Employees caught up in a massive effort to stabilize the airline, to know is that we’re doing everything we can to return to a normal operation,” Jordan said. “And please also hear that I’m truly sorry.”

Jordan said the airline “will go above and beyond” to “take care of our customers.”