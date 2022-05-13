CALUMET CITY, Ill. — Police in Calumet City are looking for a missing elderly man with Alzheimer’s.

Charles Thompson, 73, was reported missing by family members and was last seen on Tuesday at his residence in Calumet City. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Thompson, who has Alzheimer’s disease, is believed to have left his residence on foot. Police said he was spotted recently, but did not specify when and where.

He is 6’1″ and around 230 lbs. Anyone with information is requested to contact police at 708-868-2500.