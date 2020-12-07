Calumet City officer dies from medical emergency Monday while on duty

CALUMET CITY, Ill. – The Calumet City community is mourning the loss of a long-time officer who died from an apparent medical emergency while on duty on Monday morning.

The department said Officer Adam Zieminski suffered a medical emergency while transported a detainee to the Markham courthouse. Police said the detainee alerted nearby Cook County Sheriff’s officers, who responded quickly.

Zieminski was transported to South Suburban Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Zieminski, 49, served as a Calumet City Police Officer for 22 years. During that time, he was twice honored with the department’s Lifesaving Award and also named Officer Of The Year.

He served in several roles with the department; including field training officer, firearms instructor, evidence technician, Drug Enforcement Agency task force officer and member of the department’s tactical unit.

Zieminski was hailed as a hero in May 2014 after he saved a 6-month-old baby from a burning building. Police said Zieminski rushed into the building after hearing the mother scream that her baby was still inside. He was able to get the baby of bed and they made a full recovery.

The following year, the department honored Zieminski for saving a man during a dog attack.

Zieminski began his law enforcement career in 1997 with the Burnham Police Department before joining Calumet City in 1999. His brother retired from the Calumet City Police Department and his nephew is a current officer.

Zieminski is a graduate of Thornton Fractional North High School. He is survived by his two daughters.

Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.