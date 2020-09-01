Calumet City officer accused of sexually assaulting woman fired

CALUMET CITY, Ill. — A Calumet City police officer who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman has been fired.

Latoya Thompson, 36, said she was driving to her boyfriend’s house in Calumet City when she was pulled over around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 16.

An officer on Sibley Boulevard, between Exchange and Burnham avenues, initiated the stop and then told Thompson to get out of the vehicle.

Thompson claims the officer told her she “looked fun” and “didn’t need to go to her boyfriend’s house” before grabbing her bare thighs and groping her under her dress.

“I was extremely scared and nervous. I just wanted to get away from the situation and make it home,” Thompson said.

She then said the officer received a dispatch call and left. Thompson was debating coming forward, but felt it was important to speak out.

“He was too comfortable with it knowing this is something that happened before. There has to be someone else out there he’s done it to,” said Thompson.

Calumet police investigated and deemed the claim credible. The officer, who has not been identified, was initially taken off assignment without pay.

Officials reached out to Thompson after she shared her story about the assault on Facebook.

“I’m definitely grateful they eased my mind tremendously throughout this whole ordeal and I can’t find the words to thank them I really appreciate them,” Thompson said.

Thompson had words of thanks for Calumet City’s mayor and the police chief.

“Any time you get an allegation like this is upsetting,” Chief Christopher Fletcher said.

Thompson’s attorney applauded city officials for their immediate action and cooperation.

“I asked to see everything. Things were made available to me that I would not have gotten unless I filed a lawsuit,” Cannon Lambert Sr., Thompson’s attorney, said.

He said they want charges filed against the officer.

Illinois State Police is handling the criminal investigation.