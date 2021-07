Cahill’s Farm Cheese Ireland is recalling 33 batches of its specialty cheddar cheese due to a possible presence of listeria.

People affected may experience symptoms like high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported.

Full details on the recall here.

Customers can return their cheese for a full refund.