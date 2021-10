CHICAGO — A 91-year-old cab driver was shot in a carjacking on Chicago’s Far South Side.

The cab driver was sitting in his car near 107th Street and Langley Avenue, at 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police said a man with a gun forced him out of his car. The cab driver complied, but police say the carjacker shot him anyway.

The man was taken to the hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to his hand and leg.

No arrests have been made.