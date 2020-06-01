Businesses in Chicago and many suburbs targeted by looters Sunday

CHICAGO — While protests against the killings of black people at the hands of police remained largely peaceful in Chicago Sunday, groups of looters targeted businesses in the city and across northeast Illinois throughout the day.

Malls across the region closed early amidst fears of potential looting, and there were problems reported at the Orland Square Mall in Orland Park, as well as the River Oaks shopping center in south suburban Calumet City.

According to North Riverside Police, officers also responded to North Riverside Park Mall after a group of individuals smashed out windows and began looting around 2 p.m. Sunday.

While the looting was ongoing at the mall, which was closed at the time, an individual was shot in a parking lot outside a nearby Olive Garden. They’re currently hospitalized, police said, and it’s not clear how it was connected to the mischief in the mall.

Looters target a City Sports at 64th and Halsted Sunday afternoon

Looters also targeted a City Sports at 47th and Prairie Sunday afternoon

Firefighters responded to a blaze at 103rd and Michigan Sunday afternoon

Looters target a beauty supply store at 87th and Dan Ryan

Firefighters battle a blaze at 68th and Western Sunday afternoon

Looters target a business at Lake and Cicero Sunday

Firefighters battle a blaze at 74th and Damen

Firefighters battle a blaze at 59th and Ashland

Over the course of “several hours” police were able to disperse the looters.

In Lombard, looters were seen stuffing what looks like a flat screen TV into their trunk. In North Riverside, another Best Buy was also hit. The looters left in such a hurry, a TV was left behind.

Looters broke into a Binny’s at 95th and Trumbull, breaking glass and bending back a security gate. A half mile east in Berwyn, one witness described the scene as an organized band of looters broke into a jewelry store.

“It was very scary – I live a block away. My kids were there, they were scared,” Steven Roden said.

Looters also hit a CVS store in River Forest. And even as a WGN photographer recorded damage at a Boost Mobile store in Elmwood Park, more looters jumped through a window to steal more stuff.

Cook County Sheriff’s police have been backing up officers in the city and west and south suburbs.

“Indications are the ones out here are from the suburbs. Not there is one monolithic group of people, it’s definitely people taking advance of the situation. Honest to God it’s so disappointing,” Sheriff Tom Dart said.