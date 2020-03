Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Five men broke into a jewelry store on Chicago's North Side overnight, police said.

The suspects broke the front lock to an empty store at the corner of Halsted and Blackhawk.

Once inside, the men cut a hole in the drywall to get into the jewelry store next door, where they stole an unknown amount of jewelry.

The suspects were last seen running westbound on Blackhawk Street and are not in custody.

Area Central detectives are currently investigating.