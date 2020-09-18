Burbank police looking for man after assault in social distancing dispute

BURBANK, Ill. – Police in Burbank are searching for a man after an assault during a social distance dispute.
On Aug. 30, police responded to the Two Volcano Seafood restaurant at around 2:30 p.m. on the report of an assault.
Police said words were exchanged between two men over social distancing markers at the restaurant. Then one of the men struck the other in the head.
“Our victim was waiting in line to purchase a plate for the buffet,” Police said. “He was approached by an unknown male subject. After a brief disturbance between the two, our victim was struck in the head, rendering him unconscious.”
The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He has been released from the hospital.
The suspect was with a woman and several children. Police said they fled in a newer model Chevy Tahoe as the victim laid on the floor.
Police said the victim has lasting effects from the blow to the head.
If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at 708-793-3388.