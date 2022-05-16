CHICAGO — Longtime Italian beef chain Buona is giving away free sandwiches for three days to celebrate National Italian Beef Day.

The giveaway begins on May 27, which is National Italian Beef Day, through May 30.

Anyone interested on receiving a free beef, with up to two toppings, will need to download the company’s “MyBuona” app. Existing users will already get a free sandwich in their reward section.

There is a limit to one free sandwich per user.

Buona first opened in 1981 and operates numerous locations throughout the city and suburbs.