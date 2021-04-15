Bulls guard Zach LaVine expected to miss several games as he enters the NBA’s health and safety protocol: Report

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – APRIL 12: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls brings the ball up court during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on April 12, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Its been a rough few weeks for the Bulls as they’ve been acclimating five new players into the lineup following the trade deadline.

Now it appears that things are going to get a little more difficult over the next few weeks.

Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine is expected to miss several games after entering into the league's health and safety protocol, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 15, 2021

Per numerous reports, the first from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Bulls guard Zach LaVine will miss several games as he enters the league’s health and safety protocol. This has been instituted this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The Bulls have yet to confirm the move but they did confirm that they canceled their practice that was scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the Advocate Center due to the NBA’s protocol.