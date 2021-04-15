Bulls guard Zach LaVine expected to miss several games as he enters the NBA’s health and safety protocol: Report

CHICAGO – Its been a rough few weeks for the Bulls as they’ve been acclimating five new players into the lineup following the trade deadline.
Now it appears that things are going to get a little more difficult over the next few weeks.
Per numerous reports, the first from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Bulls guard Zach LaVine will miss several games as he enters the league’s health and safety protocol. This has been instituted this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic to help prevent the spread of the virus.
The Bulls have yet to confirm the move but they did confirm that they canceled their practice that was scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the Advocate Center due to the NBA’s protocol.