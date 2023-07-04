CHICAGO — The Bulls’ 2023 free agent class now includes a forward after a reported signing in the first week of July.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the team has an agreement with Torrey Craig on a two-year deal with a player option.

The veteran forward joins returning center Nikola Vucevic (3 years, $60 million) and guard Coby White (3 year, $33 million) along with newcomer Jevon Carter (3 year, $20 million) as the team’s free agent class so far in 2023.

Craig is a six-year veteran of the NBA who has played for the Nuggets, Bucks, Suns, and Pacers. After three years playing professionally in Australia and New Zealand after a standout career at USC Upstate, he signed a two-way contract with Denver in 2017.

After three seasons with the Nuggets, he signed with the Bucks, where he played 18 games before being traded to the Suns. In 2021-2022, he signed with the Pacers only to be traded back to Phoenix again midseason.

His second time with the Suns would prove to be his best as he played in a career-high 79 games with 60 starts in 2022-2023. Craig averaged 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in an average of 24.7 minutes per game.