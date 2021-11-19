Buffalo Grove man accused of flashing gun, breaking friend out of hospice center

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — A Buffalo Grove man was arrested Thursday night for allegedly breaking into a Long Grove hospice center to remove a patient.

At around 7 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Checker Road on the report of a possible abduction. When officers arrived, they learned that a 59-year-old man was abducted from the hospice section of a rehabilitation center.

Following an investigation, police believe David Rahimzadeh, 54, who was not a family member of the man, told staff he was there to take the man home.

Staff then informed Rahimzadeth that the man was not medically cleared to leave and needed authorization from his power of attorney.

Police said Rahimzadeth then allegedly identified himself as a detective, pulled open his jacket, which revealed a badge and firearm on his waist. The staff immediately called 911 after he refused to provide his name or police agency.

He allegedly went past the staff to the man’s room and escorted him out of the facility. Police said as a nurse attempted to block them from leaving, Rahimzadeh allegedly elbowed her in the chest. He fled in a car, but staff took down the license plate number and reported it to police.

He was taken into custody at the address listed to the license plate. The man taken from the facility was safely located.

It was determined Rahimzadeh is a friend of the man. The man called Rahimzadeh, indicating he wanted to leave the facility. Rahimzadeh then drove to the facility and forcefully removed the man, without authorization.

He was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, battery, violation of the concealed carry act and three counts of aggravated assault.

Rahimzadeh remains held in jail on a $50,000 bond.