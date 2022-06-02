BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — A suburban 18-year-old has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Accroding to the Lake County Sherriff’s Office, Jordan Curtis, 18, was found in possession of dozens of videos of girls under the age of 13 engaged in sex acts with adult men.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Cybercrimes Unit conducted an investigation into the suspected sharing of child pornography and their investigation resulted in a search warrant for a home on the 2500 block of Waterbury Lane on May 27. That’s when officials confiscated electronic devices and found the content.

Curtis was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of felony child porn possession. He was held on a $200,000 bond.

He remains held in the Lake County Jail.

No further information was provided.