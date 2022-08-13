CHICAGO — The Bud Billiken Parade returns to Chicago’s South Side Saturday — signaling the start of the back-to-school season.

This will be the first time since the pandemic that the country’s largest Black parade will run the full two-mile route down King Drive. The parade starts at 10 a.m.

This is the 93rd year for the event, which celebrates the end of summer and new school year.

The tradition was started by the Chicago Defender, to set kids up for a successful year in the classroom.

School supplies, and other freebies, will be handed out at the event.

For more information about the parade, visit the Bud Billiken website.