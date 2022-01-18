Browns’ McDowell arrested on public exposure, other charges

FILE – Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell leaves the field after the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell has been arrested on charges of public exposure and battery on a sheriff’s deputy in South Florida. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man walking naked in Deerfield Beach on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, according to an arrest report. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell has been arrested in Florida on charges that include exposing himself in public.

According to a police report, McDowell has been charged in Deerfield Beach with aggravated battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and exposure of sex organ in public.

The Browns said they were aware of Monday’s arrest and are gathering more information.

The team had offered McDowell a chance to revive his career following a troubled past that included an 11-month jail stay in Michigan. He was under contract for only one season.