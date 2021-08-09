Brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French

CHICAGO — Two brothers have been charged in the fatal shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French, the department announced Monday night.

Emonte Morgan, 22, is charged with First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer, Attempt First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer (two counts), Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

Eric Morgan, 21, is charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and Obstruction of Justice for his role in the alleged crime.

A third female passenger who was in the car has not been charged at this time.

Emonte Morgan has a criminal background. He was charged with minor traffic offenses, including leaving the scene, operating a vehicle without a license and driving uninsured. He was previously charged with battery and theft in 2019.

Chicago police officer Ella French was killed during a traffic stop on the city’s Southwest Side Saturday night. Her partner remains hospitalized.

Police said officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood just around 9 p.m.

According to police, the Chicago officers had stopped a vehicle with the Morgan brothers inside and an unidentified female passenger. The occupants inside the vehicle opened fire towards the officers, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

One of the Morgan brothers were struck by gunfire and was initially transported to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

Both brothers are due in court Tuesday.