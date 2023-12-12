HARVEY, Ill. — The brother of former south suburban Mayor Eric Kellogg has been convicted of shaking down operators of a strip club in Harvey.

After a week-long trial, a jury convicted 71-year-old Rommell Kellog, a Harvey Resident, of obtaining money by threat from the strip club.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Illinois, Kellog was convicted on five counts, including conspiracy to commit theft and intimidation and causing the use of facilities in interstate commerce to promote theft and intimidation.

The conviction was announced in a press release sent out on Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutors said Rommell Kellog and a cousin used their relatives’ high-ranking positions in Harvey as leverage to get $3,000 payments from the club every two weeks for years.

The cousins were accused of threatening to have the City of Harvey shut the business down if the money stopped flowing.

Prosecutors said the payments cleared the way for prostitution to continue at the club. Former Mayor Eric Kellogg was never charged.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said each count could carry a penalty of up to five years in federal prison.