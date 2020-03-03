Brother of Brian Urlacher intends to stay on as Mettawa mayor during gambling case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METTAWA, Ill. — The brother of Brian Urlacher said Monday he intends to stay mayor of Mettawa during his gambling case.

Casey Urlacher, 40, faces federal criminal charges after being accused of acting as an agent and recruiting bettors for an illegal offshore sports gambling ring in exchange for a cut of the better's losses.

Federal prosecutors said the sports ring was called unclemickssports.com and was run out of Costa Rica. The website brought in millions of dollars from Chicago area gamblers from 2016 to 2019 before online sports betting became legal in Illinois.

On Monday night, Urlacher told Mettawa residents he intends to stay on as mayor of the village during the case. He was elected in 2013.

"I have decided to continue to serve as mayor of the village of Mettawa. I fully believe that I will be exonerated of all the charges," Urlacher said. "We will continue on the path of progress that we have made in Mettawa during my tenure."

At the meeting, feelings were mixed whether Urlacher should resign.

“He’s besmirched this town,” Bob Price said. “He’s really hurt it.”

Others were supportive.

“He’s been a very dedicated mayor, he puts in a tremendous effort,” Joe Krusinski said. “I know he’s very dedicated to improving the village.

Despite staying on as mayor, Urlacher resigned from the Illinois Civil Service Commission last week. He had been in that role since 2013 making around $25,000 a year.

Urlacher faces up to five years in prison.