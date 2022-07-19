BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Brookfield Zoo announced the recent birth Tuesday of a critically endangered antelope.

The male addax, who has not be named yet, was born to 5-year-old Simone and 8-year-old Ishnala on July 2.

For the next few weeks, the calf will spend a majority of his time in a nesting area. However, he has begun to venture outdoors where guests can see him in one of the 31st Street habitats on the northwest side of the zoo.

Currently, there are 163 addax in 22 accredited North American institutions.

Those interested in helping care for the addax at Brookfield Zoo can contribute to the Animal Adoption program.