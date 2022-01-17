Brookfield Zoo repurposes Christmas trees as toys for animals

Courtesy Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Instead of getting rid of them, Brookfield Zoo had a creative use for Christmas trees in January that made their animals very happy.

Before more than 700 trees, which were decorated by community organizations and companies as part of the zoo’s Tree Trim, will be recycled. Before they are though, Brookfield Zoo staff put out some Christmas trees for their animals to enjoy.

The trees will be turned into mulch and used in landscaping and flower beds throughout the zoo.

In addition to being able to play with them, the animals also received meat or bones with their trees.