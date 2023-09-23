BROOKFIELD, Ill. — The Brookfield Zoo announced this week that it received the largest single private contribution in the organization’s history.

According to the Chicago Zoological Society, the zoo received a $40 million private contribution from a family who wishes to remain anonymous. The zoological society says the generous donation is the largest the zoo has received in its 89-year history.

The Chicago Zoological Society, which manages the Brookfield Zoo, made the announcement in a news release on Tuesday.

According to officials, the contribution will support the construction of new animal habitats that will be revealed in early 2024, as well as the ongoing construction of the zoo’s Tropical Forests habitat, which is an expansion on the current Tropical World habitat that will feature four new outdoor areas for apes and monkeys.

“This gift bolsters our ability to create an exceptional future for Brookfield Zoo as we approach our centennial celebration in 2034,” Dr. Michael Adkesson, Director of the Brookfield Zoo and president/CEO of the Chicago Zoological Society, said.

Dr. Adkesson says the donation will help create a lasting legacy for generations to come.

“This donation will enable us to execute our ambitious plans for Brookfield Zoo and its important role as a conservation organization committed to protecting and preserving endangered species around the globe,” Dr. Adkesson said.

According to zoo officials, the details regarding the construction of new animal habitats and strategies regarding the allocation of the funds will be released when the zoo unveils its new master plan and “Next Century Campaign” in 2024.