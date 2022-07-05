BROOKFIELD, Ill. — An unknown threat at Brookfield Zoo caused the premises to lock down on Tuesday evening.

According to a statement from the Chicago Zoological Society at around 8:10 p.m., an “all clear” was given and all guests have safely departed.

Earlier on Twitter, Brookfield Zoo posted that they received notice of a “potential threat.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, visitors at Brookfield Zoo right now are asked to shelter in place and follow guidance by emergency responders and police on site. This is a developing situation, and we will give you updates as they become available,” the zoo posted.

Just before 7:45 p.m., the zoo posted an update that zoogoers are being released “building by building” as law enforcement continues to sweep the premises.

The cause of the potential threat is not known at this time.

A press conference is scheduled for around 8:30 p.m.

WGN News will update this story once more information is available.