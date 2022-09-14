CHICAGO — The Brookfield Zoo community is lamenting the passing of a 27-year-old brown bear named Jim, who greeted millions of guests during his time at the sanctuary.

Animal care and veterinary staff decided to euthanize the bear due to declining health. The zoo staff said the bear’s mobility had significantly reduced due to severe arthritis.

The bear was just shy of his 28th birthday.

Orphaned from Alaska, Jim and his brother Axhi arrived at Brookfield Zoo in 1995 when the cubs were just six months old.

The Chicago Zoological Society manages Brookfield Zoo.