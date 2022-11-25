BROOKFIELD, Ill. – Chicago’s longest running lights festival is back with millions of twinkling lights to brighten up the holiday season.

“Holiday Magic” features over two million twinkling LED lights with the “Sea of Lights” returning with a new design of two miles of colorful lights synchronized to music on the zoo’s entire West mall.

There will also be the 600-foot-long “Tunnel of Lights” that guests can walk through along with a 41-foot-tall tree lit with LED lights to greet the guests as they enter through the north entrance.

Along with the lighted festivities, many animal habitats will be open for the public from the Pachyderm House, Big Cats to reptiles and Birds. Kids will also be able to deposit their written holiday greetings and drawing for animals in a designated box as well as drop off letters to Santa Clause in a giant red box on the zoo’s south mall.

Guests can take a spin on the skating rink, located on the East mall. The cost for unlimited time for all skaters on the rink is $7. A limited number of skates are available to rent for a $5 fee. Skaters are welcome to bring their own skates.

The Lights festival sis returning from November 25-27 and 30, and December 1-4, 7-11, 14-18 and 26-31 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Guests who prefer to park in the south lot will need to secure advanced reservations (including zoo members) as well as admission and parking tickets online at Chicago Zoological Society – Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo Close to Chicago (czs.org).

Advanced reservations are not required for those who use the north parking lot, however, guests are encouraged to secure admission and parking online prior to their visit.

Admission to Brookfield Zoo is $24.95 for adults, $17.95 for children ages 3-11, and $19.95 for seniors 65 and over. Parking is $15. For more information about Holiday Magic, visit https://czs.org/HolidayMagic.