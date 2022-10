BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Several animals at Brookfield Zoo got into the Halloween spirit this week with pumpkins.

The sulcata tortoises, goats, PJ, a prehensile-tailed porcupine, and Hani and Kartik, the zoo’s two sloth bears all seemed to enjoy their Halloween treats, the zoo said in a release.

Courtesy Brookfield Zoo

Pumpkins given to the zoo’s African lions, Brutus and Titus, were filled with bones and meat.

Animals also will be receiving pumpkins during the final weekend of Brookfield’s Boo at the Zoo.