BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Brookfield schools were placed lockdown following a stabbing in a neighborhood nearby Monday.

Police responded to the 4400 block of Madison on the report of a stabbing. Police said a subject was stabbed and a weapon was recovered on the scene.

Police are looking for a 25-year-old African American woman wearing a black hoodie, jeans, small build who fled on foot. She is believed to be unarmed.

SkyCam9 was over Congress Park School about a half a block away from the scene. Parents were trying to pick up their children from the school.

At around 5:30 p.m., the lockdown was lifted. It is unknown if the woman is in custody.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.