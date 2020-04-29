Brookfield rallies behind 11-year-old boy hit by train

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — A western suburban community is rallying behind an 11-year-old boy who is in recovery after being hit by a train last month.

Brookfield police said Maxx Kusper went for a run on March 28 along the train tracks, not far from his house. The boy had his headphones on and was listening to music, when he turned into an oncoming Amtrak train at the Prairie crossing in Brookfield.

Police said the railroad gates and lights were working.

Maxx’s mother, Marcey, said she doesn’t know how it happened, and that her son has always been a rule follower. But in an instant, their lives were changed.

Marcey said she’s so grateful, just last month, her son was on a ventilator in a medically induced coma after being struck by the train.

The night after the accident, loved ones held a candle light vigil and made a video for Maxx’s family.

Family friend Kari Giacomelli said they all stood six-feet apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but got approval to gather at the field where Maxx played ball to comfort each other and show support for Maxx and his family.

Friends decided to find creative ways to show their support. They wrapped thousands of trees in Maxx’s favorite color, Cubby Blue, and lined the Brookfield streets and ball fields with “Maxx Strong” signs.

When Maxx’s head had to be shaved for surgery to remove part of his skull and relieve pressure, his fifth grade friends shaved their heads too.

Community members even helped get care packages and well wishes from some of Maxx’s favorite athletes, including Anthony Rizzo, Zach Lavine, and even his all-time favorite, Michael Jordan.

As Maxx regained consciousness and began his recovery, his community was there, cheering him on from the sidelines.

Through it all, Maxx’s siblings, including his twin sister, haven’t been able to see him due to the pandemic. His parents switch off being with Maxx and caring for their other children.

But thanks to social media, there have been virtual concerts for Maxx, tons of pictures and videos sent his way.

Maxx is recovering at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago. He has two broken clavicles, a broken pelvis, damage to his knee and fractures to his right skull. His family expects him to be at the rehab center until June.

Friends have created a GoFundMe to help support the family.