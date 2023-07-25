LOS ANGELES — The son of NBA superstar LeBron James, who is getting ready to start his college basketball career, had a major medical emergency early this week.

First reported by TMZ, 18-year-old Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice in Los Angeles ahead of his first year at USC. According to the report, he was taking part in a workout at the Galen Center, the home of Trojans basketball, when the emergency occurred.

According to a statement released by the James family, the guard is in stable condition and out of the ICU.

Here is the full statement on Bronny’s medical emergency.

“Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny is arriving at USC after a strong prep career at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles and was rated as a four-star recruit by a number of services. In May 2023, he chose to play for the Trojans over Ohio State, Oregon, and USC.

LeBron James just completed his 20th NBA season and fifth as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He made his 19th consecutive All-Star team this past winter, averaging 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per contest as the Lakers advanced to the Western Conference Finals.