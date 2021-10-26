Broken sprinkler causes thousands in damage at elderly care facility on North Side

CHICAGO — A broken sprinkler caused thousands of dollars in flooding damage at the Little Sisters of the Poor’s North Side elderly care facility Tuesday. And now the organization that does so much for others could use a little help.

It was early Tuesday morning when the sisters at the facility in the 2300 block of North Lakewood Avenue noticed something was wrong.



“At 4:16 this morning the fire alarm started going off,” Sister Charles Patricia said. “And we got up and went to see what the problem was. A sprinkler had broke. … and we had very significant flooding on the third floor that went down to lower floors. The flooding mainly took place in the office area.”

Sister Patricia called the fire department and they cut the water off.

No residential areas were damaged but several office spaces, computers and the dining area were damaged. Broken ceiling tile litters the ground along with pools of water.

Meals were served in the auditorium.

It will cost over $6,000 to clean up the water and debris.

But Sister Patricia said she doesn’t mind, knowing that all of the residents are ok.

“No one is displaced,” she said. “No one hurt. No one displaced.”

Sister Patricia said they need donations. Anyone looking to help can call (773) 935-9600