BrightFarms recalls salads sold in 4 states — including Illinois

ROCHELLE, Ill. — BrightFarms initiated a voluntary recall of packaged salad greens produced in its Rochelle, Illinois (Ogle County) greenhouse farm sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The affected BrightFarms-branded products were sold by the following retailers:

Illinois: Mariano’s Fresh Markets, Walmart (select stores), Strack Van Till, Sullivan’s Foods, Caputo’s, Jewel-Osco

Mariano’s Fresh Markets, Walmart (select stores), Strack Van Till, Sullivan’s Foods, Caputo’s, Jewel-Osco Wisconsin: Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Copps, Tadych’s, Walmart (select stores)

Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Copps, Tadych’s, Walmart (select stores) Iowa: Walmart (select stores)

Walmart (select stores) Indiana: Strack Van Till

Additional retailers may be affected.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The recall includes the below salad products packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with “best by” dates through 7/29/2021:

BrightFarms Nutrigreens TM (3 oz. package)

(3 oz. package) BrightFarms Butter Crisp TM (4 oz. Package)

(4 oz. Package) BrightFarms Harvest Crunch® (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Mighty Romaine TM (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

(4 oz. and 8 oz. package) BrightFarms 50/50 Spring & Spinach (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spring Crunch (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms Sunny Crunch ® (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

For more information, go to: www.fda.gov



