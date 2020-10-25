Bridgeview man arrested after allegedly soliciting undercover officer posing as 15-year-old boy

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. – A Bridgeview man was arrested on multiple felonies after allegedly soliciting an undercover officer, who was posing as a 15-year-old boy, for sex.

David Luperini, of the 9600 block of 76th Avenue in Bridgeview, was arrested on Friday after he allegedly arranged to meet a person, he thought was a 15-year-old boy for sex, according to the investigation.

During this time, police said Luperini sent explicit messages describing sexual activity he wished to engage in with the person he believed was a minor boy.

He allegedly suggested that the two meet, giving the undercover officer directions to his house on a Pace bus.

On Friday, the undercover investigator arranged to meet Luperini at his residence. Investigators took Luperini into custody after they arrived at the predetermined location.

Police said he stated that he knew was talking to a 15-year-old, he acknowledged sending pictures of himself after being shown copies of the messages, admitted to sending the sexual messages to and he admitted that he planned on bringing the boy back to his residence after they met.

Luperini was charged with one count of attempt aggravated criminal sexual abuse, two

counts of indecent solicitation of a minor, one count of traveling to meet a minor and one count of grooming.