Brian Urlacher’s brother due in federal court in gambling ring case

CHICAGO — The brother of Chicago Bears legend Brian Urlacher is set to appear in federal court Wednesday in a case alleging he helped run an illegal sports gambling ring.

Casey Urlacher, 40, is the mayor of Mettawa. He was indicted on charges of conspiracy and running an illegal gambling operation in Costa Rica.

Federal prosecutors said the sports ring was called unclemickssports.com. The website brought in millions of dollars from Chicago area gamblers from 2016 to 2019 before online sports betting became legal in Illinois.

Urlacher faces up to five years in prison.

Two days ago, Urlacher said he has no plans to step down as mayor.