CHICAGO – There is a theme with two of the team’s that he’s covered this season after they entered 2022 with postseason expectations: A roller coaster.

The White Sox ups and downs have been well documented since April as the team continues to struggle to find break-out success this season after making the playoffs the last two seasons. As time dwindles down in the regular season, it seems less and less likely they”ll do so, but a mediocre AL Central is helping to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fire FC has had a season of extremes as they’ve had unbeaten streaks, winless streaks, and then another of each during a very uneven MLS season. As their season begins to wind down, there is a question of whether the club will be able to get things turned around in time to end a five-year postseason drought.

At the moment, the most positivity could actually be about the Cubs, who’ve continued to fight despite a lost season and have improved their play over the past few weeks. That leads to some hope the team could be closer to a return to competitiveness than some might have thought early in 2022.

Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun Times gave his thoughts on all three of those teams on “9 Good Minutes” this week on WGN News Now. He gave his thoughts on the chances of the White Sox and Fire getting into the postseason and when the Cubs could be competing for the playoffs again.

