BrainUp 5K raises nearly 250K for cancer awareness

CHICAGO — Fighting brain cancer one step at a time, that’s the goal of a foundation called BrainUp.

The organization aims to bring awareness to brain cancer. The group held its sixth annual 5K run and walk Saturday morning at Maggie Daley Park.

BrainUp was founded by Dan and Meg Kresach of Frankfort, who lost their only daughter to brain cancer at 22.

On Saturday, participants raised nearly $250,000. Sunday will be a virtual 5K for those unable to make it to Saturday’s event. Anyone interested can still donate.

WGN’s own Jackie Bange emceed the event.