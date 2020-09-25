Boystown neighborhood changing name to Northalsted

CHICAGO — A popular North Side Chicago neighborhood is changing its name.

Boystown, in Lakeview, has been welcoming the LGBTQ community for three decades, but after a survey, some complained the name excluded women and gender non-binary people.

Of nearly 8,000 people polled, 58% wanted to keep the name, 20% said they felt unwelcome under the current title.

Now, Boystown will be known as “Northalsted” and promoted as “Chicago’s proudest neighborhood.”

The discussion over a name change came after a Change.org petition.